How many people play CSGO? Player count in 2023

Though Counter-Strike: Global Offensive launched all the way back in 2012, it’s still one of the most popular FPS games available today. As such, we’ve prepared an estimated player count to give the latest figures as of February 2023.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is not only one of the most popular first-person shooters to date, but is also one of Valve’s most lucrative properties thanks to its cosmetic case system.

The game’s popularity has only increased since its release back in 2012, as it recently beat its all-time player count record more than a decade later.

Still, some players may be wondering just how popular CSGO really is and how it stacks up to other online tactical shooters. Thankfully, there are a few ways we can track CSGO’s ongoing player count to give a good idea of just how popular the FPS is.

Article continues after ad

Contents

How many people play CSGO?

According to the data aggregate and analysis website SteamCharts.com, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s monthly player count usually ranges from around 500,000 to 750,000 total players.

During peak active hours, CSGO can usually reach around 1 to 1.2 million players online at once. Alternate data tracking website SteamDB also lists similar numbers.

While these numbers aren’t official numbers straight from Valve, they are fairly accurate representations taken from Steam’s user base. Overall, CSGO has seen a steady increase in active players since November 2022.

SteamCharts.com

CSGO player count record

CSGO once again broke its all-time record player count on February 26, 2023, reaching 1,354,248 concurrent players according to SteamCharts.com.

This comes off the heels of the tactical shooter breaking its previous record on February 11, 2023, when it hit 1,320,219 at once.

Article continues after ad

Considering the FPS has once again surpassed its previous record by a respectable margin, CSGO could very well reach another player count record in the coming days or weeks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CSGO player count vs other games

Using the data available for other multiplayer games, one can compare CSGO’s player count numbers to similar games like Valorant.

According to SteamCharts.com, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege reaches an average of around 30,000 active players, with around 50,000 concurrent players during peak hours.

Unfortunately, one of the game’s more comparable rivals, Valorant, is not available on Steam. However, the website Tracker Network reported that the tactical hero shooter FPS reached a peak active player count of 5,718,928 on February 25, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the tracking website said the game’s all-time peak concurrent players sits at 6,027,617.

We will continue to update this article to reflect player data each month, so make sure and stay tuned on how many players are logging into Apex Legends each day.

And that’s everything fans need to know about how many people play CSGO in 2023. For more CSGO guides check out the articles listed below:

All Dust 2 map callouts | Top 20 highest earning CSGO pros of all time | Most expensive CSGO skins in 2022 | Best CS:GO weapon skins | Best smoke spots