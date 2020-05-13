How Magisk Went from Denmark's Forgotten Man to Astralis' Missing Piece

Counter-Strike is littered with stories of talented young players who never really got their mental game right. But sometimes you get one who perfects the balance of skill and mental strength, and that is the story of Emil 'Magisk' Reif.

Reif started his career out at SK Gaming before they decided to cut their whole roster in order to sign a group of talented Brazilians led by Marcelo 'coldzera' David and Gabriel 'FalleN' Toledo. This led to a short successful spell at Dignitas, before they too cut their team after winning EPICENTER: Moscow 2016. Dig then moved to a US-based team supported by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The then known 'Magiskb0Y' went on to join North and the Dane got his first taste of a Major at the ELEAGUE Major: Atlanta 2017. The team dropped their first two games, meaning they would need to be perfect to get out of the group – which they did in impressive fashion against Hellraisers, G2, and GODSENT.