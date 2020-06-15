How Krimz went from Olofmeister’s back-up to Fnatic’s secret MVP

Once merely known as the support for Olof 'olofmeister' Kajbjer Gustafsson, Freddy 'KRIMZ' Johansson has been the quiet bedrock of Fnatic over the last several years.

During the Fnatic era of 2015, it was Olofmeister who took the majority of the plaudits, hailed as the best player in the world. But almost as legendary as his play was the synergy between him and Krimz, his long-time duo from before the pair even joined Fnatic. Yet, since the departure of Olofmeister, Krimz has come into his own and created a solid foundation for his side

He's every bit the reliable anchor he was in the golden age of the team, but he's also stepped out of Olofmeister's shadow to prove that he doesn't need another star to play off of. KRIMZ is more than capable of putting Fnatic on his own back.