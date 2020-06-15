How Krimz went from Olofmeister’s back-up to Fnatic’s secret MVP

Once merely known as the support for Olof 'olofmeister' Kajbjer Gustafsson, Freddy 'KRIMZ' Johansson has been the quiet bedrock of Fnatic over the last several years.
During the Fnatic era of 2015, it was Olofmeister who took the majority of the plaudits, hailed as the best player in the world. But almost as legendary as his play was the synergy between him and Krimz, his long-time duo from before the pair even joined Fnatic. Yet, since the departure of Olofmeister, Krimz has come into his own and created a solid foundation for his side
He's every bit the reliable anchor he was in the golden age of the team, but he's also stepped out of Olofmeister's shadow to prove that he doesn't need another star to play off of. KRIMZ is more than capable of putting Fnatic on his own back.
Alongside returning in-game leader Maikil 'Golden' Selim and young rifler Ludvig 'Brollan' Brolin, Johansson has managed to bring his team back up the rankings, briefly regaining the #1 spot in April of 2020 for the first time in four years.
This is the story of Krimz, the support player who has quietly become Fnatic's most valuable player and the top star in the incredibly talented Swedish scene.