How k0nfig went from outcast CSGO prodigy to Complexity juggernaut

Confidence is a great thing in Counter-Strike. For as long as people spend building up their mechanical ability, it can often come down to confidence whether you can pull off a clutch or not. Sometimes it can be hard to separate confidence from arrogance.

Kristian 'K0nfig' Wienecke is blessed and cursed with both sides. Which has helped him excel at taking aim duels, and at times made him equally adept at shooting himself in the foot. This has at times left him on the outskirts of the CS:GO pro scene, but now he's back and is ready to dominate once again.

After spending over a year as an outcast at OpTic, k0nfig was given a chance at redemption in Jason Lake's Complexity juggernaut, and the Dane took this chance with open arms. His great performances for the NA org led to them unexpectedly winning the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals.

This is the story of Denmark's outcast prodigy and how he's redeeming himself with Complexity's new juggernaut.