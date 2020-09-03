How Hunden went from CSGO hero to zero in 24 hours

At ESL One Cologne we witnessed a crazy underdog story unfold before our eyes as Heroic, a team nobody expected to make a run deep into the playoffs, plowed through Complexity, G2 and Vitality to win the tournament, an achievement truly worthy of the name on their shirts.

Unfortunately, just the next day, that would not be the story CS:GO fans are talking about as the team started to hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. After it was revealed that he was exploiting a coaching bug in the game, coach Nicolai 'HUNDEN' Petersen was banned from all DreamHack and ESL competitions for 12 months.

The star coach showed exactly what Heroic will be missing during ESL One, with is anti-stratting masterclass making him the driving force that pushed the underdog roster to the title.

This is the story of Hunden's crowning glory and fall from grace, all in the space of 24 hours.