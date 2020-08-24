How Grim Can Revitalize Team Liquid's Slumping CSGO Super-Team

At times in 2019, Team Liquid were the most dominant CS:GO team in the world but 2020 hasn't been so kind to them. To try and change this they have looked to the 19-year-old NA prodigy Michael 'Grim' Wince as their savior.

After bringing home the Intel Grand Slam in record time. the StarLadder Berlin Major was supposed to kick off the Team Liquid era. But the team fell short, eliminated by Astralis in the playoffs, a defeat which started off a slump that has seen them unable to claim even domestic trophies in recent months.

Now, Team Liquid have brought in young talent Grim to replace their long-time in-game leader Nicholas 'nitr0' Cannella, while Jake 'Stewie2K' Yip will be taking up IGL duties.

They have also made changes off the server too with former commentator Jason 'moses' O'Toole becoming the new head coach in place of Eric 'adreN' Hoag. But the question remains, are these the changes Liquid needs to take them back to the top?