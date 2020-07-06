How G2 Finally Became CSGO's Best with the Unlikeliest Roster

Off the back of their poor 2019, its unlikely that anyone would have put G2 Esports down as a future world number one team. However, against all the odds, their CS:GO roster are now considered the very best in the world.

When it comes to the best CS:GO rosters in the world, it's hard to think beyond Astralis. The Danish outfit have long been at the top of competitive CS:GO but, in 2020, G2 have done what no other team have managed in a long time – take away their top spot.

While Astralis do have two players on leave, the G2 roster has shown their championship credentials, with first-place finishes at the 2019 Champions Cup Finals and the 2020 Blast Premier Spring series. They've also gone close in DreamHacks Masters Spring and ESL One: Road to Rio, finishing second in both events.

G2 have proven in other esports - like Rainbow Six Siege - that they are not afraid to try the unprecedented. While they've not gone as far as throwing five straight fraggers together in CS:GO, their desire to reach the top has never been clearer as they try everything possible.

Around the ubiquitous KennyS and JaCkz, they added huNter- and nexa, shocking the CS:GO world with their announcement to go to a mixed lineup. It appeared to work at first, but recent results online have been less than ideal.

Whether G2 can continue their success is anyone's guess, but they've proved once again that they'll do whatever it takes to make it to the very top.