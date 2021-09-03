How FaZe choked vs Fnatic’s New Boys

After a run to the semifinals at IEM Cologne 2021, FaZe Clan looked set to continue their form at ESL Pro League Season 14, but choked hard against Fnatic after being miles ahead.

Karrigan, broky, Olofmeister, rain, and Twistzz started well with wins over dexter’s mousesports and oBo’s Evil Geniuses, so what happened to FaZe Clan?

We’ve taken a look back and picked out exactly how they managed to throw the game away, and why it ended up costing them a place in the playoffs.

