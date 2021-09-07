How FalleN led Team Liquid‘s Pro League charge

Team Liquid are in form after making it out of group play during ESL Pro League Season 14, and FalleN’s been at the helm navigating the CSGO team’s success.

For years, no one could question the sheer talent-level that TL had on its roster. But in the haze of the online era and beyond, they’ve struggled to link up wins.

But their recent spell in the EPL has shown us a different Liquid, one which looks like a team who’ve figured out their shortcomings. Results are looking good so far, and FalleN will look to keep up the charge.

