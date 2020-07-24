How Es3tag finally achieved his Astralis dream

Astralis is arguably the greatest team in CS:GO history, so it's no surprise that when Patrick 'Es3tag' Hansen was looking for a new team the Danish org was the top of the list, even if he might not crack the starting line-up right away.

Now, as Astralis is exploring a new approach to how they build a roster – with their current seven-man squad – that will help combat player burnout, Es3tag will have the chance to help this team get back to the top.

With Lukas 'gla1ve' Rossander and Andreas 'Xyp9x' Højsleth out on medical leave due to the aforementioned burnout, Hansen has big shoes to fill. However, Astralis has been clear, this will not just be some temporary band-aid substitution – they want Es3tag to be a real part of the team.

Astralis have been innovators in the past with how they try to combat issues for the players whether that be enforcing diet and exercise plans for the players, or hiring Mia Stellberg and leading the way with sports psychology within esports.

With insights from the man himself, we take a look at Es3tag's journey up the rankings to his dream destination and just what it means to be representing the premier Danish esports brand.