How EliGE went from Starcraft master to CSGO Champion

Team Liquid's CS:GO roster enjoyed their own era in 2019, and throughout it, Jonathan 'EliGE' Jablonowski has been the constant but he almost found himself inside a very different esport.

He started out in Starcraft – a world away from Counter-Strike – even naming himself after his favorite Starcraft pro. But when a last-minute update to the game derailed his practice for a tournament, he dove right into CS and never looked back.

He entered the scene on pro team SKDC and later eLevate where he would shine and be noted as an up-and-coming talent in North America.

Later in 2015, he would get a chance to join the Team Liquid squad led by Spencer 'Hiko' Martin. Here, he would meet up with Nicholas 'nitr0' Cannella and form a CS:GO partnership with for the rest of his career to date.

Jablonowski's main role was as an entry fragger but, behind the scenes, he would help out by watching the teams they were going to play and forming a strategy.

EliGE has been a vital member of the team during their run in 2019 ranking as the fourth-best player in the world during the year, and he has easily established himself as one of the greatest players NA has ever produced.