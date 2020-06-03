How Dupreeh overcame tragedy to become Astralis’ rock

Astralis would never have become great without stability, and the rock who provided the jokes and created that team spirit was, of course, Peter 'dupreeh' Rasmussen. Tragedy struck for the Dane in 2010 when his father was diagnosed with cancer. Despite the life-altering change, dupreeh committed to CS:GO and that next year he went pro, joining the Copenhagen Wolves. This is where he met up with the other members, and core trio, of Astralis in Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz and Andreas 'Xyp9x' Højsleth. He has always preferred to be an entry fragger for the team, but has been forced to fill in other positions such as lurker and main AWPer from time to time. This would lead to some conflict in the ranks, which saw Markus 'Kjaerbye' Kjærbye leaving in a shock move to Team North in early 2018. Advertisement

After finally winning his first Major at ELEAGUE Major: Atlanta 2017, dupreeh broke down in emotion, thankful that all of his hard work had finally paid off, with his Dad watching on as he grasped glory.

In 2019, dupreeh traveled to the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice Major with his late father’s encouragement, just days after his passing. Astralis dominated the event and dedicated it to his Dad in an emotional post-game interview.

Dupreeh quietly went about becoming the glue for the Danish esports organization, both in the server and out of it, from raising morale and filling in where needed – proving to be a crucial piece in the Astralis puzzle despite his hardships.