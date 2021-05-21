How CSGO's Online Era RUINED Fnatic's Comeback - Dexerto

Ever since the beginning of CSGO’s online era, Fnatic has struggled to compete at the top level and has been eliminated from the majority of the events that they’ve attended.

Fnatic CSGO used to be one of the most dominant teams in the entire competitive scene with a lineup filled with top-tier players. Since then, times have changed, and with CSGO tournaments began being played online, the organization has crashed out of nearly every event.

With the return of LAN just around the corner, can Fnatic end their streak of poor performances? Or does the org need to consider fundamental roster changes to re-light the team’s fire?

