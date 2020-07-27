How Complexity's CS:GO Juggernaut Echoes Their 1.6 Legacy ft. Thorin

CompLexity's Counter Strike: Global Offensive roster are taking the competitive scene by storm. Despite not being a top tier roster on paper, they have surprised regularly and even won the BLAST Premier Spring 2020 event. But how did this roster come about, and how does it echo CompLexity's success from the early 2000s?

Back in August 2019, when Jason Lake tweeted that his current CompLexity roster wasn't cutting it and he wanted to "build a juggernaut", he was met with scrutiny and skepticism.

"I love our players as individuals but these results won’t be tolerated," he tweeted. "If you’re a Tier 1 player looking for a fresh start at the best facility in the world, HMU. I’ll pay your buyout and give you the world’s highest salaries."

Many commented that talking about his players as disposable entities would discourage the best players in the world from joining CompLexity.

His new look roster have not yet reached the level of an Astralis or BIG, but they are proving the doubters wrong whenever an opportunity arises. Here, we take a look at what went into the brand new "juggernaut" line up, and how it echoes the roster Lake built back in the early 2000s.