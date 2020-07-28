How a top 30 team became CSGO's best in two months

The current online era has certainly shaken up the status quo in CS:GO and no team has profited from this more than BIG.

Towards the tail end of May 2020, BIG didn't even rank inside the top 20 teams in the world. As July comes to an end, they hold the world number one ranking according to both HLTV and esports historian Duncan 'Thorin' Shields.

How on earth has this team had such a meteoric rise? Being consistent through the online era has certainly helped. But to prove they are a true powerhouse team, they will need to continue this form and move forward when the game returns to LAN settings.

We take a look at the story behind the ascent of BIG, from the addition of key players like Florian 'syrsoN' Rische and Nils 'k1to' Gruhne to the benefits they have received playing in an online environment, compared to the melting pot of a major stadium event.