How a CSGO Legend Was Brutally Wronged - Dexerto

Despite losing the rematch against NIP, Anonymo has demonstrated that they’re a roster that can compete with the top teams in CSGO.

The drama and actions that followed Anonymo’s shock win over NIP may have been heartbreaking for the underdogs, but it did prove they’re a team that cannot be underestimated.

While losing the rematch was certainly not the result Anonymo was looking for, CSGO veteran Janusz ‘Snax’ Pogorzelski and the rest of the roster have certainly impressed the game’s community.

The question is, can the players push through this adversity, build up some momentum, and take more wins off the best teams in CSGO?

Advertisement

Discover more: The most humiliating 16-0 blowouts in CSGO history!