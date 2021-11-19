How a CSGO fanboy became the future of NIP | Plopski Interview

Nicolas ‘Plopski’ Gonzalez Zamora recounts how he got into Counter-Strike and the emotions he felt when he was offered the chance to join NIP, the team he had been supporting from a young age.

Plopski has been an integral piece of NIP’s CS:GO team since joining the team in August 2019. In an exclusive interview with Dexerto during PGL Major Stockholm, the 19-year-old opened up on the earlier stages of his career and described the wave of emotions he experienced when he was offered the chance to play for such a storied team.