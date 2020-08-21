How a Bulgarian CSGO Prodigy Shocked The World

Bulgarian CS:GO player Tsvetelin 'CeRq' Dimitrov was perhaps never meant to be an international star, but his incredible talent has allowed him to not only prove everyone wrong but make Evil Geniuses one of the best teams in the world.

CeRq had a very limited domestic pro circuit to work with when he was making a name for himself in his home country of Bulgaria and after dominating CS:GO's AWP, he quickly found himself outgrowing the scene and needing a new challenge.

When he got the call up to NRG, however, many where skeptical. Surely, such a young player with almost no experience at the international level couldn't challenge the best that North America's biggest organizations have to offer?

CeRq quickly proved the doubters wrong, however, and while it's not always been smooth sailing, the power of CeRq's AWP has been a driving factor in taking NRG, and now EG, to the very pinnacle of the game. This is the story of how a Bulgarian CS:GO prodigy shocked the world.