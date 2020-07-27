How a 16-year old is revolutionizing FaZe's CSGO super-team

For many years, FaZe Clan's Counter-Strike squad had been the definition of a super-team. Every member of the team was labeled as a legend in their own right. Now, though, they're relying on a rising star.

FaZe's superstar team was often disappointing and never lived up to its hype. More recently, though, they have been trying a new approach of using young and unproven talent in the form of Helvijs 'Broky' Saukants and Aurimas 'Bymas' Pipiras.

Even compared to his fellow youngster Broky, Bymas is completely new to elite level competition. Being just 16 years of age before getting his chance at FaZe, he had not even competed against a top-30 ranked team before. He went from playing with unknown names to competing alongside CSGO legends Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač and Marcelo 'Coldzera' David.

But, how did such an unproven youngster earn a chance among legends? And how did this addition lead to the strongest form of FaZe that we have seen in a long time?

We've taken a look at the newest FaZe experiment with one of Counter-Strike's most intriguing rookies.