Hobbit: “Liquid Have Nothing to Lose… They’re a Threat!” BLAST CSGO Interview

Published: 14/Dec/2021 23:48

by Bill Cooney

After winning two close maps to come out on top against Heroic at the BLAST Premier World Final, Gambit’s Hobbit joined Dexerto to discuss the tournament so far.

Stewie2k’s Team Liquid upset s1mple’s NAVI, so Gambit will face the former in a Semifinals match on December 16.

Hobbit thinks Liquid might be more dangerous than a lot of people want to give them credit for. Even after beating NAVI they still have nothing to lose — which could make the upcoming showdown very interesting indeed.

