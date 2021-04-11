Heroic deserve more respect | Richard Lewis reacts - Dexerto

Reaching the Grand Finals of ESL Pro League Season 13, Heroic has perhaps surprised many fans, but their performances show they’re more than worthy of their spot.

Richard Lewis​ believes they deserve more respect than they’re currently getting, as potentially the best Danish team. With their most recent win against Gambit, this statement continues to hold true.

Heroic are arguably one of the most tactical teams within the scene right now outside of the CiS region. No longer relying on firepower, the team is utilizing each map with top-tier strats. Previously anti-stratting FURIA was also incredibly impressive, proving that they’d done their homework on their opposition.

Advertisement

Read More: NAVI drop flamie

They were able to win rounds even just by having a good understanding of timings, how to rotate, and how to cut off the map. IGL Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller is able to roll with the punches that are thrown at him, adapting and overcoming situations with razor-sharp thinking.

Giving themselves over to this tactical style, their prowess, and deep map pool allows them to shine. Their CT setup is undeniably strong, too, alongside flawless T-side executes.

As the CS scene is rocked by the likes of Astralis losing their spot, and NAVI’s internal problems, Lewis believes that Heroic will continue to take full advantage of what’s going on.

Advertisement

Teams have had to adjust to what’s going on with our online era, and it’s clear that Heroic means business.

For all CSGO news and events, keep it locked over at our dedicated main page.