Gla1ve's impossible task: Solving Astralis' dev1ce dilemma - Dexerto

Astralis are navigating one of the most difficult eras in their CSGO history with the departure of Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz. IGL Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander now has to find a way to position his pieces for prolonged success.

Dev1ce is one of the most solid, all-around talents in CS:GO, and plugging the hole he leaves behind is no simple task. Whether it’s filling the AWP role or having that clutch factor in every round, Astralis are facing the impossible task of replacing one of their most decorated pillars.

So far they’ve shown signs of potential but the team will need to figure out how to reinvent themselves to compete at the highest levels again.

