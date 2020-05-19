Gla1ve steps down from Astralis CSGO team due to illness

Professional CSGO player Lukas 'Gla1ve' Rossander has announced that he is stepping down from the starting lineup of Astralis temporarily, due to ongoing stress and burnout, handing a 'sick note' to the organization.

The Danish CS legend revealed in a Twitlonger on May 19 that he has been suffering from symptoms related to stress for a "longer period of time" and that along with his doctor, has decided he needs a break.

He has said that his time away from the team will last at least three months, until he feels ready and prepared to return to the fold and compete at the highest level again.

He has been starring alongside the renowned Astralis lineup since 2016, having won four majors in that time, including an unprecedented run of three majors in a row.

But the time, effort and dedication required to dominate at the top is capable of taking its toll on anyone, even a seasoned professional like Gla1ve.

Toughest decision of my life.



Gla1ve thanked his teammates for understanding his decision. He explained that he had found it hard to put his health first, but knew it was the right decision.

Astralis have recently been recruiting more players to their roster, with Jakob 'JUGi' Hansen joining the team earlier in May. Magisk may now be expected to take over the role of in-game leader for the squad in Gla1ve's absence.