Gla1ve out: How burnout forced shock Astralis roster change

One of the best In-game leaders in the game, Lukas 'gla1ve' Rossander, announced on the first day of DreamHack Masters Spring that he would be taking some time out of CS:GO, be stepping down from Astralis due to stress-related issues.

Counter-Strike is more popular than ever and with tournaments happening almost constantly, it is bound to take a toll on professional players, experiencing burnout from traveling and competing.

In a Twitlonger, Rossander stated "my doctor and I have decided that I need a break, and yesterday I have given a sick note to Astralis." This leaves a spot for new pickup Jakob 'JUGi' Hansen to fill in for the time being.