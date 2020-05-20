Gla1ve out: How burnout forced shock Astralis roster change

One of the best In-game leaders in the game, Lukas 'gla1ve' Rossander, announced on the first day of DreamHack Masters Spring that he would be taking some time out of CS:GO, be stepping down from Astralis due to stress-related issues.
Counter-Strike is more popular than ever and with tournaments happening almost constantly, it is bound to take a toll on professional players, experiencing burnout from traveling and competing.
In a Twitlonger, Rossander stated "my doctor and I have decided that I need a break, and yesterday I have given a sick note to Astralis." This leaves a spot for new pickup Jakob 'JUGi' Hansen to fill in for the time being.
Astralis have previously been selective in what tournaments they compete at, attempting to avoid this situation from happening, as explained by AWPer Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz. He stated back in January that the team was "trying to structure around not traveling 3 weeks in a row" and "the stress levels you have can create anxiety and depression"
It will be interesting to see how the Roster shuffle affects Astralis' form going into the Dreamhack masters which runs from May 19 - June 14.