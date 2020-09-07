Gla1ve is back! Can Astralis reclaim their CSGO crown?

It’s been a long four months for Astralis fans but finally, their in-game leader Lukas 'gla1ve' Rossander is back.

It’s no secret that Astralis has struggled in the absence of their legendary in-game-leader and Xyp9x as they've failed to bring home any top results from BLAST Premier, DreamHack Masters, and most recently ESL One Cologne. In fact, they’ve even dropped out of the top 10 in the world rankings.

Now that gla1ve has returned, he will be replacing Patrick 'es3tag' Hansen for the time being despite Hansen having the highest HLTV rating out of any Astralis player at ESL One Cologne with a 1.21.

With the mastermind behind Astralis' meteoric rise making his return, can the Danes reclaim their Counter-Strike crown?