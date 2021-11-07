GeT_RiGhT: “s1mple deserves this Major!” | PGL Stockholm CSGO Major

Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund offered his take on the results at PGL Major Stockholm and the upcoming grand final between NAVI and G2.

When it comes to Counter-Strike, there are only a handful of players who have achieved more than GeT_RiGhT. The Swedish legend competed at the highest level for over a decade in 1.6 and CS:GO, and won a Major title with NIP at ESL One Cologne 2014.

Now retired from the game, GeT_RiGhT discussed the upcoming grand final between NAVI and G2 and the exciting match-up between Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač. In his opinion, it’s tough to say which of the two is in better form right now, adding that whoever loses will be “devastated”.