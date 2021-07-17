Gambit “bottled it” vs FaZe! | Richard Lewis Reacts

FaZe Clan did what many thought wasn’t possible at the start of IEM Cologne: they actually managed to eliminate Gambit from the quarter-finals. In his latest video Richard Lewis reacts to what is definitely the biggest upset of the first LAN in 2021.

Did Hobbit, nafany, sh1ro, interz & Ax1Le bottle it against FaZe, the in-form NA outfit? Richard Lewis certainly thinks so.

Gambit’s struggles on LAN after they dominated CSGO’s online era are a serious concern for fans, especially since they currently sit top of the HLTV world rankings.

Discover More: The Rise and Fall of CSGO’s Wonderchild