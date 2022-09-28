G2, FURIA, and more to send CSGO duos to pro-am Red Bull Flick Invitational

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

Red Bull has announced the professional CSGO teams that will be represented at the upcoming Red Bull Flick 2v2 Invitational.

The Red Bull Flick Invitational has been an important element on the CS:GO calendar since 2019, with last year’s championship event, held in Helsinki, featuring some of the best players in the world and high-quality production by BLAST.

This year, the 2v2 tournament will take pros and amateurs to Copenhagen for a two-day event on November 19-20 that will begin with 26 amateur duos, including players from North America for the first time.

Red Bull The Red Bull Flick Invitational had a stop in Antwerp during the CSGO Major

Determined by a series of national and international qualifiers, the amateur duos will compete on November 19 in a closed offline qualifier to determine the two pairs reaching the playoff bracket on the big stage.

The main competition will also include players from professional teams like G2 Esports, OG, FURIA, Heroic, BIG, Copenhagen Flames, and Team Spirit (last year’s champion with Viktor ‘⁠sdy⁠’ Orudzhev and Boris ‘⁠magixx⁠’ Vorobiev). The teams are expected to name their duos for the event in the coming weeks.

International qualifiers for the final spots in Copenhagen are still taking place, with registration available on FACEIT’s platform.

The final day of the Red Bull Flick Invitational will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube. There will be a variety of co-streamers in multiple languages, with more details to be revealed soon.