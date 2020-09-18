G2 and FaZe CSGO in talks over NiKo buyout: Report

G2 and FaZe Clan have reportedly opened talks over a blockbuster deal for CS:GO superstar Niko ‘NiKo’ Kovac, with it potentially being finalized in the “coming weeks.”

After briefly scaling the CS:GO world rankings and achieving the coveted #1 spot for the first time in years, G2 have been looking to get back on top and assert themselves as the best around.

Though they are currently in the Top 10, their results have been faltering with a string of recent losses to AGO, BIG, Ence, and Heroic in ESL Pro League.

While some teams might consider a small tweak to get themselves out of a rut, it appears as if G2 are pushing all their chips to the middle of the table and going all-in on a chase FaZe Clan’s NiKo.

According to a report from French CSGO insider NeLdirket and HLTV, G2 and FaZe have opened talks about a move that would see NiKo join his cousin Nemanja ’huNter-’ Kovač on G2’s roster.

Signing NiKo, who has been with FaZe since joining from Mousesports back in 2017, would undoubtedly require a huge transfer fee – most likely, the biggest in Counter-Strike history to date.

Both sources note that if the deal does indeed go through, it would likely be François ‘AmaNEk⁠’ Delaunay on chopping block for G2, meaning that KennyS, Jackz, Nexa, and huNter- would all retain their spots.

While the deal is seemingly not imminent, it could “be finalized in the coming weeks” according to the report, once both teams have made their way through a grueling slog of fixtures in Pro League, IEM New York 2020 Europe, and DreamHack Open Fall 2020.

There’s no telling what the deal would mean for FaZe’s roster, given that they recently acquired Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjaerbye and allowed Aurimas ‘Bymas⁠’ Pipiras to depart for Mousesports.

If the deal goes through, both teams rosters would look like:

G2

NiKo

KennyS

huNter-

Nexa

Jackz

Amanek (Bench)

FaZe