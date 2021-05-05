FURIA's Sticking Point | Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto

The modern era of CSGO has given rise to a new Brazilian powerhouse, FURIA. They’ve gone from dangerous underdogs to the top in their region, and the competition has taken notice.

Ahead of the DreamHack Masters Spring playoffs, FURIA’s shallow map pool has to widen if they’re going to face the likes of Na’Vi and Heroic.

They have a strong core but there’s a major weakness in the formula that needs to be addressed as they go deeper in the event.

FURIA will either prove they’re an elite team by fixing their problems or get abused by those who’ve figured them out.

