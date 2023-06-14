Forgotten CSGO inventory with massive sticker collection sells for a six-figure sum

A forgotten CSGO player inventory with a massive Katowice 2014 sticker collection sold for a whopping $446,000 after being dormant for years.

Despite the undeniable popularity of CSGO skins and their often lofty prices, not every single player knows of their skins and stickers’ value, since it can be quite absurd to pay thousands for a digital item.

Costly mistakes have happened multiple times in CSGO history where players sold their AWP Dragon Lore’s for cents, when they’re actually worth thousands.

And such a blunder could have happened again, as a forgotten CSGO inventory was recently discovered with the owner having no idea how much their stickers were worth.

In a tweet by skin trader and streamer ‘TDM_Heyzeus,’ he announced that he brokered a deal to sell an inventory containing numerous Katowice 2014 Holo stickers to an anonymous buyer.

“The inventory was completely unknown and the owner had no idea how much they’re worth,” Heyzeus said. “Luckily this story had a happy ending and they’ve just made a life-changing amount of money.”

Katowice 2014 are CSGO’s most expensive stickers, with the most expensive selling among them, the Titan and IBuyPower Holo’s, selling for $60,000+.

Attached in the tweet, we can see some of the stickers which were bought by the anonymous buyer, containing not only Katowice 2014s but also stickers from the Cologne 2014 Major as well.

These stickers, when they first came out, were worth cents, but now of course have skyrocketed in price over CSGO’s lifetime as it becomes impossible to obtain new versions, with stock slowly being bought up by collectors.

Heyzeus announced that the inventory filled with Katowice 2014s sold for a whopping $446,894 all up. An amount so large that Heyzeus said that tax lawyers were involved in the transaction.