Forced Windows update nearly sabotages DreamHack CSGO match

Team Vitality’s DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 CS:GO tournament lower bracket match against Ninjas in Pyjamas could have ended in disaster thanks to a horribly-timed Windows Update.

In the second game of the best-of-three series, Vitality found themselves up 6-2 when suddenly a pause needed to be triggered by the French squad.

At first, the commentators had no idea why there was a restart, but they soon got word that a Windows update, of all things, was the culprit.

“Forced Windows Update?” one mused. “I’m pretty sure you can turn that off in the settings as well.”

However, that didn’t seem to be the case as the other caster chimed in with some much-needed insight into how the updates function: “If you leave a Windows Update for too long it will just do it. That’s the thing. It will just like force it.”

Interestingly, it didn’t seem like any of the players for Vitality left the server, further confusing everyone watching, but as it turned out, the issue was affecting AWPer Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.

“If anyone seemed like the kind of guy to be leaving those Windows Updates until the last minute, tell me it isn’t ZywOo,” the casters joked.

Ironically, the delay may have actually helped the French team, as after a few minutes, the match was able to continue with Vitality eventually dominating the map 16-3.

That tied up the series at one game apiece after Ninjas in Pyjamas had taken the first map, Mirage, 16-5. The third game was a lot tighter, but NiP ended up regaining their momentum and winning 16-11 to secure victory.

Not only did the result eliminate Vitality from the tournament, it also guaranteed NiP a top-six finish, as they will face FaZe Clan in the lower bracket semi-finals on Thursday, June 11. The winner of that will face either Natus Vincere or MAD Lions with a trip in the consolidation final on the line, the only route remaining for them to a grand final berth.

For all the latest info on the tournament, keep it locked to our DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 hub, which includes scores, schedules, streams, and more.