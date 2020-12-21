Logo
CS:GO

Fnatic eyeing Swedish star Jackinho for CSGO roster reshuffle

Published: 21/Dec/2020 2:54

by Isaac McIntyre
Jackinho playing Counter-Strike (CSGO) next to Fnatic logo.
Kalle Strömgren for Fragbite / Fnatic

Share

Fnatic

Fnatic are on the verge of reshuffling their CSGO roster heading into 2021, with boom Swedish star Jack ‘Jackinho’ Ström Mattson being tipped to join the European lineup at the expense of one of the game’s longest-standing veterans.

The semi-pro Counter-Strike star, 21, has been involved in the Nordic scene since late 2016, but has never made the jump to a top-class European roster.

According to DBLTap, that is set to change heading into 2021; Fnatic is reportedly eyeing Mattson in a major roster reshuffle. The Swedish heavyweights have been actively searching for a new player in recent weeks, and may well have now found their man.

Jackinho has played semi-professionally across much of his CSGO career. In 2016 he played for Nordic Knights and Property, before taking a two-year hiatus. The 21-year-old then played for nerdRage, Visomvet, and Prima Esport in 2019 and 2020.

Mattson has primarily played as AWPer across his staggered four-year career.

Fnatic are considering a CSGO roster reshuffle heading into 2021.
ESL
Fnatic are considering a CSGO roster reshuffle heading into 2021.

This roster shift would mark a big moment for Fnatic moving forward. The legacy CSGO squad has been relatively settled across 2020, and that stability led to them winning ESL Pro League Season 11, and finishing third in Flashpoint Season 2.

Fnatic last shifted players nearly 12 months ago, and even then it wasn’t a big swap; Maikil ‘Golden’ Selim joined the roster full time after a loan from Cloud9.

The question on every Fnatic fan’s lips now is; who makes way?

The obvious answer, though perhaps a bold one, is Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell. The 25-year-old has been out of sorts across the backend of 2020, and plays a similar role to Jackinho.

Fnatic could also bench Robin ‘flusha’ Rönnquist ⁠— another player who has struggled to find the same impact in the online era ⁠— and shift JW to a secondary AWPer role. Brollan and KRIMZ are expected to keep their roster spots.

Flusha could make way for Jackinho if Fnatic stick to a five-man roster.
DreamHack
Flusha could make way for Jackinho if Fnatic stick to a five-man roster.

Fnatic isn’t the only Counter-Strike outfit looking to make changes after a staggered 2020 either. This week, Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken announced he would be leaving Team Liquid, after the roster’s last IEM Global Challenge 2020 Finals defeat against Astralis.

Twistzz ⁠— who was the second longest-tenured player in the North American team ⁠— will reportedly be replaced by Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo. The pickup should see the Brazillian step in as Liquid’s in-game leader moving forward.

CS:GO

Twistzz leaves Team Liquid with FalleN set to replace him

Published: 20/Dec/2020 22:02 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 1:06

by Bill Cooney
Team Liquid/MiBR

Share

MiBR Team Liquid

Candian professional CSGO player Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken announced he would be leaving Team Liquid almost immediately after the team’s defeat in the IEM Global Challenge 2020 Finals, and we may already know who his replacement will be next year.

Team Liquid has had a rough year in the pro CSGO circuit, ending with just one trophy in 15 tournaments they played. While the org did manage to reach the Grand Finals of the IEM Global Challenge to finish 2020 off, it was a one-sided affair against Astralis that ended 3-0 in the Danes’ favor.

Almost immediately after that match had concluded, Twistzz announced in the post-game interview that he would be parting ways with Liquid, but hinted on Twitter that he would be heading to another EU team.

This might be rough news for Liquid fans, seeing as how Twistzz was the second longest-tenured member of the roster behind Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski; spending three and a half years there and helping the org to a number of titles before the 2020 troubles happened.

But, barring an amazing upset of Astralis to close out 2020, something had to change going into the new year, and it seems like the team’s higher-ups agreed with Richard Lewis that the 21-year-old Canadian had to be the one to go if things were ever going to start getting turned around.

We also didn’t have to wait long for news on who would be replacing Twistzz either. According to a report from Rush B Media, Liquid is looking to replace him with MiBR’s Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, and are already in talks with the Brazilian organization, even though no contracts have been signed.

FalleN parted ways with MiBR earlier in 2020 after the team finally pulled the trigger on kicking Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga, and coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia on September 13. The 29-year-old would bring years of experience as an in-game leader and could be a good piece of what Liquid is looking for to turn things around.

MIBR at Dreamhack Anaheim 2020
Stephanie Lindgren for DreamHack
FalleN was the third player to leave MIBR on September 13.

While FalleN certainly seems like a likely pick, only time will tell what the actual contract is, and when he’ll begin playing, but when and if the change does go through, Liquid’s lineup would look something like this:

  • Jonathan ‘EliGE⁠’Jablonowski
  • Jake ‘Stewie2K⁠’ Yip
  • Keith ‘NAF⁠’ Markovic
  • Michael ‘Grim‘ Wince
  • Gabriel ‘FalleN‘ Toledo

The Brazilian certainly wouldn’t be the end-all, be-all solution to the problems facing this team, but something had to be done about the recent underperformance, and it seems like Twistzz is the first domino to fall.