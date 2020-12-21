Fnatic are on the verge of reshuffling their CSGO roster heading into 2021, with boom Swedish star Jack ‘Jackinho’ Ström Mattson being tipped to join the European lineup at the expense of one of the game’s longest-standing veterans.

The semi-pro Counter-Strike star, 21, has been involved in the Nordic scene since late 2016, but has never made the jump to a top-class European roster.

According to DBLTap, that is set to change heading into 2021; Fnatic is reportedly eyeing Mattson in a major roster reshuffle. The Swedish heavyweights have been actively searching for a new player in recent weeks, and may well have now found their man.

Jackinho has played semi-professionally across much of his CSGO career. In 2016 he played for Nordic Knights and Property, before taking a two-year hiatus. The 21-year-old then played for nerdRage, Visomvet, and Prima Esport in 2019 and 2020.

Mattson has primarily played as AWPer across his staggered four-year career.

This roster shift would mark a big moment for Fnatic moving forward. The legacy CSGO squad has been relatively settled across 2020, and that stability led to them winning ESL Pro League Season 11, and finishing third in Flashpoint Season 2.

Fnatic last shifted players nearly 12 months ago, and even then it wasn’t a big swap; Maikil ‘Golden’ Selim joined the roster full time after a loan from Cloud9.

The question on every Fnatic fan’s lips now is; who makes way?

The obvious answer, though perhaps a bold one, is Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell. The 25-year-old has been out of sorts across the backend of 2020, and plays a similar role to Jackinho.

Fnatic could also bench Robin ‘flusha’ Rönnquist ⁠— another player who has struggled to find the same impact in the online era ⁠— and shift JW to a secondary AWPer role. Brollan and KRIMZ are expected to keep their roster spots.

Fnatic isn’t the only Counter-Strike outfit looking to make changes after a staggered 2020 either. This week, Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken announced he would be leaving Team Liquid, after the roster’s last IEM Global Challenge 2020 Finals defeat against Astralis.

Twistzz ⁠— who was the second longest-tenured player in the North American team ⁠— will reportedly be replaced by Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo. The pickup should see the Brazillian step in as Liquid’s in-game leader moving forward.