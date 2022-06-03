fnatic begin CSGO overhaul with ⁠roeJ⁠ and ⁠nicoodoz⁠ signings

fnatic have announced that they have signed CS:GO duo Nico ‘⁠nicoodoz⁠’ Tamjidi and Fredrik ‘⁠roeJ⁠’ Jørgensen from Copenhagen Flames.

The Danish duo join Freddy ‘⁠KRIMZ⁠’ Johansson and William ‘⁠mezii⁠’ Merriman on fnatic’s CS:GO team as the UK-based organization hopes to return to the top of the game after a rocky start to the year.

A three-time Major winner, fnatic failed to qualify for PGL Major Antwerp after placing 12th-14th in the RMR tournament, which they attended with academy player Peppe ‘Peppzor’ Borak as a stand-in following the transfer of star player Ludvig ‘⁠Brollan⁠’ Brolin to NIP.

Weeks after the event, fnatic announced that they were moving in-game leader Alex ‘⁠ALEX⁠’ McMeekin and Bulgarian AWPer Valentin ‘⁠poizon⁠’ Vasilev to the bench as they embarked on another rebuilding process, less than a year after moving away from a Swedish project.

Signing Copenhagen Flames’ talent

⁠roeJ⁠ and ⁠nicoodoz were both part of the Copenhagen Flames team that shocked the CS:GO scene by qualifying for PGL Major Stockholm in October 2021. At the Swedish event, they even came close to reaching the playoffs before losing to NIP in the final round of the Legends Stage.

The Danish team came close to joining Complexity at the end of 2021 only for the deal to fall through at the last minute as the Frisco-based organization opted instead to sign a North American team. But Copenhagen Flames co-owner and coach Daniel Vorborg made no secret that the organization was powerless to retain the players amid growing interest from some of the game’s biggest names.

CS:GO Roster Update: We're excited to welcome both @nicoodoz & @roeJcsgo to our Pro Squad, amongst other changes. Join us in welcoming Nico & Fredrik to the Black & Orange, and read all about the updates here: pic.twitter.com/0v3vKBmlmU — FNATIC (@FNATIC) June 3, 2022

The team would go on to qualify for PGL Major Antwerp, where they managed to reach the playoffs before losing to ENCE in the quarter-finals.

In an interview with Dexerto following Copenhagen Flames’ elimination, ⁠roeJ⁠ had all but confirmed that the players would go their separate ways after the event. “I’m really happy that it ends with a happy moment,” he said. “We can all be proud of what we achieved. I’m really happy that we got to share such a nice experience.”

With these two new additions, fnatic have only one slot left to fill ahead of their next tournament, the Pinnacle Cup Championship, a $250,000 tournament that will take place on LAN between June 8-11. According to fnatic CGO Patrik ‘cArn’ Sättermon, the organization is in the “last stage trials” of the final player and is keeping a close eye on the market.

fnatic CS:GO roster