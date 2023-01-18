FaZe Clan lose two key pieces for BLAST Premier Spring Groups

FaZe’s CS:GO team will have to do without the services of Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard and coach Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, it has been announced.

The North American organization posted to Twitter that rain will miss the event to attend the birth of his child and that RobbaN will not be standing behind the team “due to a personal matter”.

The Swedish coach will be back for IEM Katowice, FaZe noted. However, it did not offer a return date for rain or say whether he’s expected to play at the Polish event, which begins January 31.

The absence of rain and RobbaN comes as a huge blow for FaZe ahead of the first event of the season. The BLAST Premier Spring Groups will feature 12 of the world’s best teams, with six spots at the Spring Final and almost $180,000 on the line.

“Starting the season without rain and RobbaN is rough,” team captain Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen said on Twitter. “But we hope they will join us soon.”

Who will replace rain?

Dexerto knows that FaZe registered Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer as a substitute player for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups. But the 30-year-old has been out of action since the end of 2021, when he was replaced by Robin ‘ropz’ Kool on the roster.

Speculation has been mounting that Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke could play for FaZe at the event after the Danish rifler posted to Twitter a cryptic message saying, “See you soon”. k0nfig was registered as a substitute by Heroic for this tournament.

According to FaZe, further updates will be provided ahead of the team’s first match on Friday, against Complexity.