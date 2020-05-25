FaZe CSGO reveal substitute following Olofmeister departure

FaZe Clan's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad have revealed that Aurimas 'Bymas' Pipiras will be their temporary stand-in following Olof 'olofmeister' Kajbjer's announcement that he would be stepping down.

On May 23, legendary Swedish Counter-Strike olofmeister revealed that he would be stepping down from the active FaZe Clan roster – noting that he had become increasingly fatigued and losing motivation.

With FaZe set to begin their run in the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 online event, that meant that they'd be in need of a replacement and pretty quickly. Though, they have now announced which European player will be taking Olof's place – at least on a temporary basis.

Advertisement

Prior to their run at DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 getting underway, the org tweeted out that 16-year-old Aurimas 'Bymas' Pipiras would be stepping in ahead of their first game with GODSENT.

Bymas' addition to the roster had been rumored prior to the announcement, with DBLTap's Jarek 'Dekay' Lewis revealing on May 23 that FaZe had been in discussions to make the Lithuanian player a part of their roster.

Advertisement

Today we begin the DreamHack Masters Group Stage. We will be playing with Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras as our stand-in. Tune in at 5:30 PM CET to watch our first match vs GODSENT! https://t.co/7R2IcipFFA — #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) May 25, 2020

With Bymas replacing Olofmeister, it's unknown just how the Swede will be stepping away from Counter-Strike for. In his stepping down announcement, he noted said “we’ll meet again" and that his teammates supported his decision – with all of them taking him for his work on Twitter.

As for the Lithuanian, though he is a rising star in the European CS scene, it won't be the easiest of starts for him under the FaZe Clan banner. The all-star lineup faces GODSENT in their opening DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 match before taking on Fnatic and Team Spirit in their other two matches.

All eyes will be on the youngster to see if he can step into Olof's boots, or if FaZe will need to go back to the drawing board and head back into the transfer market.