FaZe Clan’s Olofmeister reveals why he’s “taking a break” from CSGO

Counter-Strike legend Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson is stepping away from FaZe Clan’s active CS:GO lineup, citing issues with fatigue and motivation as reasons for his decision.

FaZe announced the update with Olof in a May 23 Twitter post that suggested the Swedish veteran will be coming back to the lineup, but after a much-needed break to recover.

“I still love the game and the scene but I need to regain my motivation,” he explained. “I am going to take some time off to recuperate and think about my future.”

He indicated that he’s been feeling increasingly fatigued and will use this break to rediscover his motivation to play at the level he’s always shown.

“I have decided to take a break from Counter-Strike,” Olof said in his letter to the fans. “During the last period, I have felt increasingly fatigued and that I have been losing the motivation needed to do myself, my teammates, and the FaZe Brand justice.”

He signed off with an encouraging message saying “we’ll meet again,” as his teammates showed their support in his decision.

“Thank you Olofmeister for everything!” FaZe’s Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard said. “Was a dream come true when you joined back in 2017 and have so many great memories in-game and out of the game with you! No matter what you decide is next in life good luck brother.”

FaZe Clan have been struggling in recent events, but the team are still largely seen as a top 10 team in the world given their roster loaded to the brim with elite level players.

Thank you @olofmeister for everything! Was a dream come true when you joined back in 2017 and have so many great memories in game and out of the game with you! No matter what you decide is next in life good luck brother❤️ — Håvard Nygaard (@FaZe_rainCS) May 23, 2020

The 28-year-old will leave a void in a team consisting of rain, Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač, Marcelo ‘coldzera’ Augusto David, and Helvijs ‘broky’ Saukants. Coach and former pro player Janko ‘YNk’ Paunović will likely step in to fill the empty spot in the lineup if no other announcements are made.

FaZe Clan are set to begin their run at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 European qualifiers on May 25. They make up the four-team Group C along with fnatic, GODSENT, and Spirit. Their first matchup will be against GODSENT, who FaZe made quick work of the last time they met - a 2-0 affair at ESL One: Road to Rio on May 5.

Whether or not they can replicate that result without Olofmeister remains to be seen, as he's one of CSGO's most decorated players and fans are eager to see what is next for his career.