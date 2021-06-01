Coldzera moves to FaZe Clan bench with Olofmeister eyed for comeback - Dexerto

FaZe Clan Brazilian CSGO star Marcelo ‘Coldzera’ David has moved to the bench – and the team has been practicing with FaZe and Fnatic legend Olof ‘olofmeister’ Gustafsson, who was benched earlier this year.

Brazilian website ge first reported that Coldzera “will not be part of the starting lineup at least for the next championships.”

A move of some kind was to be expected from FaZe, due to their undeniably awful run of form lately, which culminated in a top 16 finish at Flashpoint Season 3 in May.

Shortly after the news broke, Coldzera confirmed on Twitter that he had moved to the bench and will “analyze a new proposal for the future.”

Advertisement

Fala galera!

Dps dos resultados que tivemos recentemente e tambem com o pouco tempo que ainda me resta dentro do Faze optei por ir para o banco de reservas e analisar uma nova proposta para o futuro. Queria agradecer ao faze e a todos os fãs e jogadores. 😁👊 — coldzera (@coldzera) June 1, 2021

Olofmeister back?

Coldzera is said to have missed the team’s practice on Tuesday, June 1, as olofmeister took his place in the team instead.

There’s no guarantee that olofmeister will return to the starting lineup proper, but he could move off the bench temporarily to fill the gap left by the Brazilian.

Coldzera’s time on FaZe since leaving MiBR has not gone how he would have hoped, and despite numerous changes, the team’s form has been on a downward trajectory. This is despite the return of veteran player and IGL Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen.