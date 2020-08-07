FaZe Clan CSGO reportedly dropping Bymas for Kjaerbye

An unexpected change to the FaZe Clan CS:GO roster is apparently in motion, with Markus 'Kjaerbye' Kjærbye reportedly set to replace the young star Aurimas 'Bymas' Pipiras.

The Danish former Astralis and North player stepped down from the latter in July, with his next move unclear.

16-year-old Lithuanian Bymas got his shot at the big time with FaZe Clan in May, on a trial basis. According to a report from Polish website Cybersport, his time starting on the roster is now up.

He will reportedly be replaced by Kjaerbye as soon as as this month, with the Dane playing alongside the superstars of NiKo and Coldzera for ESL One Cologne 2020.

According to Cybersport, the rest of the roster will remain unchanged, with broky, another relatively inexperienced player at the top level, retaining his spot.

FaZe Clan CSGO roster (rumored)

Håvard 'rain' Nygaard

Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač

Marcelo 'coldzera' David

Helvijs 'broky' Saukants

Markus 'Kjaerbye' Kjærbye

Janko 'YNk' Paunović - coach

FaZe Clan, competing in the European division at ESL One Cologne, will face the likes of G2, Fnatic, NaVi, Vitality, and Kjaerbye's former organization Astralis.

There will be no easy matches, and if this reported move comes to fruition, it will likely be due to a lack of confidence in Bymas's performances against these top teams.

Kjaerbye, meanwhile, hasn't hit the same form he once had back when winning the ELEAGUE Atlanta Major in 2017 with Astralis. His time on North was a rollercoaster, but this would be another chance for him to showcase his abilities on a star-studded lineup.