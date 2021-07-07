“FaZe Are Unrecognizable!” Richard Lewis Reacts

Richard Lewis reacts to FaZe Clan beating Evil Geniuses & Complexity at IEM Cologne 2021, setting up for an action-packed clash against CS:GO giants Astralis in Group A of the event.

After a strong performance against both EG and Complexity in their recent matches at IEM Cologne, is it possible that Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen and the rest of FaZe Clan are back on form?

With a tough opponent in Astralis ahead of them, Richard Lewis wonders whether the team can replicate their performance from the previous matches and pull out the victory as the underdogs.

