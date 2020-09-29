FalleN’s journey to Brazillian CSGO Godfather

At 29 years old, few Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players have had the longevity or success that Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo has enjoyed.

FalleN’s legacy starts all the way back in 2005 with the original Counter-Strike, and he also played Source before finding unbelievable success on Global Offensive.

The 29-year-old recently stepped down from his position on MiBR following a string of poor results in-game, and a number of controversies off the server. Regardless, he’s still known as the ‘Godfather of Brazillian CSGO,' and fans around the world are awaiting his next step.

FalleN has led MiBR to championship glory on a number of occasions, winning tournaments like ESL One: Cologne, the ESL Pro League, IEM events, and EPICENTER in 2017. Of course, to earn a title like 'Godfather' is no easy feat, so how exactly did FalleN become one of the most respected and revered AWPers not only in Brazil but the entire world?

Let's look at the trials and tribulations of FalleN, how he nurtured an entire esports scene, and what exactly went wrong for MiBR.