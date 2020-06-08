FalleN vs Coldzera: Who's the Real MVP of CSGO's Brazilian Era?

Once upon a time, Brazil ran Counter-Strike. With the slow fall of top European teams such as Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas, who dominated the scene earlier in the decade, Brazil made their way to the peak. Between 2016-2018, the Brazilian SK Gaming side was utterly dominant, with a core of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga and Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David pulling the strings and bringing multiple trophies to Brazilian CS:GO. They had excelled under Luminosity Gaming, alongside Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo and Lincoln ‘fnx’ Lau, and won the MLG Major Columbus in 2016, but the two years spent under SK Gaming helped establish what would later become known as the “Brazilian era.” Advertisement

Although, at times, every player on the team – even after various roster changes – proved to be excellent in their own way, the two names that were constantly heralded as some of the greatest were FalleN and coldzera.

FalleN was the mastermind behind much of SK’s success as team captain, but also had a tremendous amount of raw skill not commonly attributed to in-game leaders. On the other hand, coldzera was the epitome of talent on the server, and is often recognized as one of the best to ever play the game.

So, with that in mind, we ask the question: Who was the real MVP of CS:GO’s Brazilian era?