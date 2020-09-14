FalleN leaves MIBR over "dissatisfaction" with TACO, fer, dead departures

“We enter as a team, and as a team we will leave.” Those are the words of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, who has announced his departure from MIBR’s CS:GO roster after the team kicked three of his teammates earlier on September 13.

MIBR’s CS:GO roster is officially in shambles. The veteran Brazilian core could be no more. MIBR, their home of two years, finally pulled the trigger on kicking Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga, and coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia on September 13.

“We are living in a moment where it is important for MIBR and MIBR fans to make changes, and we will be making some adjustments to the roster over the next several weeks,” the organization stated.

However, they’re losing more than just those three. FalleN, the stalwart veteran of the Brazilian CS:GO scene, is also calling time at MIBR. The star AWPer has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s roster move, claiming that “we enter as a team, and as a team we will leave.”

“At this moment, more than ever, I need to be faithful to my values and heart to close this chapter of this beautiful story and, with regard to the fans who never left us, I communicate my [dissatisfaction] with MIBR in front of the decision to completely overhaul the line-up I chose to play for,” he said in a Twitlonger.

The team has been under fire for their lackluster results, especially in 2020. MIBR had a sea change, moving to Europe to try and get more experience over there after the player break. However, the project backfired.

They’ve finished dead-last in multiple Tier 2 events, losing to fringe squads like Copenhagen Flames and Gambit Youngsters. They also bombed out of ESL One Cologne in last place, with straight-sets losses to Heroic and FaZe Clan. The team was working through their problems to try and relive their major winning days, but it wasn’t enough.

“Between ups and downs, mistakes and hits, the results achieved were not as desired by me, the current group or other players who have integrated our team during this period.

“As a team we fight, we persist, we dedicate ourselves. At times there was little missing, and at other times there was much missing. Together we tried to win glories.”

It’s not the end of the line for FalleN in CS:GO, however. He will be taking his learning from MIBR and applying them in his next team. Whether that’s with the same core or not remains to be seen.

“I am convinced that everything I have learned during this time, everything I believe, has made me strong enough to accept the new challenges imposed by this moment, however difficult it may seem. In esports, as in life, there are no guarantees, only challenges, and only by giving ourselves to them we will find out how far we can get.”

Não concordo com as mudanças do time,infelizmente desde que eu entrei aqui é troca de line o tempo inteiro. O que na minha visão não ajuda o desenvolvimento do time. Enfim, ainda não sei o que vai ser. Obrigado @ricsini @fer e @TACOCS o futuro a Deus pertence. — Vito Giuseppe (@kngvito) September 13, 2020

FalleN is not the only MIBR player to express his dissatisfaction with the roster shuffle. Vito ‘kNgV-’ Giuseppe also lashed out at his current organization after the announcement.

“I do not agree with the changes in the team. Unfortunately since I joined, we have been changing line-ups all the time, which in my view does not help the development of the team,” he said on Twitter, according to a translation.