FalleN accuses Immortals COO of "lying" about payments after MIBR-Team Liquid move - Dexerto

FalleN accuses Immortals COO of “lying” about payments after MIBR-Team Liquid move

Published: 10/Jan/2021 14:40

by Calum Patterson
FalleN playing for MIBR
DreamHack

FalleN Immortals MiBR Team Liquid

Shortly after the confirmation of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo’s move to Team Liquid, leaving MIBR after two years, a disupte took place publicly between the Brazilian pro and Immortals COO, Tomi ‘lurppis’ Kovanen.

The spat came about after Team Liquid apologized to MIBR for failing to notify them of the announcement about FalleN’s move.

The team wrote on Twitter, “In the excitement of the day we forgot to give @MIBR warning before announcing Fallen. We strive to be good partners off the server and should have checked ourselves.”

Lurppis, a former player, caster, and analyst, now the COO at Immortals, MIBR’s parent company, responded, saying it was “common courtesy” for organizations to agree on a release time for announcements.

Fallen and Twistzz
Team Liquid / MIBR
FalleN has joined Team Liquid, replacing Twistzz in the lineup.

The conversation took a turn when a fan raised an issue around MIBR’s signing of the old SK Gaming lineup, as luppis replied: “we continue pursuing options against SK because our German lawyers have advised us that SK illegally withheld ~$250k from the players, which we paid each at different times. However, we also paid them ~$100k each in extra salary above contract, but that never comes up”

FalleN took issue with this statement, responding to deny that he had been paid the $100,000 ‘in extra salary above contract.’

“That’s not true as you never paid me and made sure I sign out without receiving it,” FalleN said. “Signing an NDA with you doesn’t mean I will see you lying on social media and be quiet.”

Kovanen responded to FalleN’s accusation, explaining that it was worked out as “part of the buyout” and reiterating that Immortals “paid you ~$100k extra out of the kindness of our hearts in good faith, outside of what we had contractually agreed to.”

Clarifying his comment, lurppis continued: “Kindness of heart was a figure of speech, but we paid them the full salary even though they weren’t legally entitled to it because we wanted to show good faith and thought it would help long-term.”

FalleN has not publicly responded to the Immortals COO since, so a resolution to this dispute does not appear to be forthcoming.

For now, FalleN is joining up with his new North American teammates under the Team Liquid banner. The squad’s first competitive action together will be at the BLAST Premier Global Final on January 19.

CS:GO

FalleN joins Team Liquid CSGO squad to replace Twistzz

Published: 9/Jan/2021 18:00

by Andrew Amos
FalleN playing CSGO
ESL / Helena Kristiansson

FalleN Team Liquid

Team Liquid have finally announced Brazilian legend Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo is joining their CS:GO roster as the squad looks to rebuild after Russell ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken announced he was taking a step back.

Weeks of speculation can now be put to bed. Former MIBR star and two-time Major winner FalleN is locked in to join Team Liquid as the North American organization looks to rebuild for 2021.

After taking a step back from his duties at MIBR over a dispute following the removal of Epitacio ‘TACO’ de Melo and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga in September 2020, FalleN is set to take to the server for the first time in almost six months under the Liquid banner.

FalleN’s move to Liquid has been teased since December 2020. Twistzz shocked fans after stepping down from the roster after the IEM Global Challenge, where he said he was looking to move to Europe.

“I hope that I’m back next year in a new home. […] It was a mutual decision after looking over a couple of things, and I think it’s for the best for both sides,” he said, live on stream in the post-game interview after Liquid’s 0-3 loss to Astralis in the Grand Final.

Twistzz playing CS:GO for Team Liquid
DreamHack
Twistzz is looking to play in Europe while Liquid is settling back down in North America.

FalleN brings a different set of skills to Liquid. Known for his AWPing and in-game leading, it’s drastically different from Twistzz’ meticulous rifling. With Jacky ‘Stewie2k’ Yip currently handling the IGLing, FalleN might be able to take the load off his former MIBR teammate’s shoulders.

He will also be able to pick up the AWP in Nick ‘nitr0’ Canella’s absence, helping free up the squad.

Team Liquid’s first outing with fallen will be at the BLAST Premier Global Final on January 19 ⁠— the start of a busy three-month schedule.