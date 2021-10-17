EXTREMUM bench CSGO roster after failing to qualify for PGL Major

EU CSGO org EXTREMUM has benched every player on their roster after failing to qualify for the PGL Major.

EXTREMUM fielded a CIS-based lineup before signing all of 100 Thieves’ former players in January 2021, after the NA org disbanded in October 2020.

Now, just 10 months later, that squad of players will once again be without a team, as EXTREMUM announced on October 17 they were benching the entire team after failing to qualify for the PGL Major.

“Losing to Evil Geniuses was obviously one of the worst case scenarios since the main goal of our organization and of our team was to qualify for the Major,” the team wrote on Twitter. “At this point EXTREMUM CS:GO roster is benched, it’s further fate is unknown.”

The players being benched from the team are as follows:

Aaron ‘AZR’ Ward

Joakim ‘jkaem’ Myrbostad

Jay ‘Liazz’ Tregillgas

Sean ‘Gratisfaction’ Kaiwai

Hansel ‘BnTeT’ Ferdinand

EXTREMUM failed to qualify through the North American Regional Major Rankings, with a loss to Evil Geniuses in the fifth place match at Intel Extreme Masters NA Fall on October 9 eliminating them from any possible contention.

This squad’s highest finish while together at EXTREMUM was third place at cs_summit 8 in May 2021. While they were unable to match the success they saw at 100 Thieves, they weren’t the furthest team off from Major contention based on NA season points, either.

It remains to be seen where all of the now-former EXTREMUM players will end up, and if they’ll continue to stick together as a team.