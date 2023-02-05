Exclusive: Evil Geniuses CSGO player found to have made discriminatory tweets

Dexerto has reviewed a series of historic tweets of a discriminatory nature from Evil Geniuses CS:GO player Jadan ‘HexT’ Postma.

The tweets, sent between February 2015 and June 2018, included multiple uses of the ‘N’ word and derogatory terminology to describe homosexuality. The existence of these historic offensive tweets was first hinted at by veteran analyst and content creator Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields earlier on Sunday.

One of the offensive tweets was even made toward Ulrich Schulze, Senior Vice President of Game Ecosystems at ESL FACEIT Group. Evil Geniuses are one of the 15 organizations partnered with ESL through the Louvre Agreement, a revenue share program that also sees members receive permanent spots in ESL Pro League and other ESL Pro Tour CS:GO competitions.

Most of the tweets have been deleted but not all. HexT, who is 21, was a minor when he made those tweets, in some cases as young as 13 years old.

Some of the tweets could be dismissed as the work of an immature young man, but they will still come as an embarrassment to Evil Geniuses, an organization that has strived to combat racism and bring positivity and inclusion to esports and gaming.

In June 2020, Evil Geniuses didn’t think twice about parting ways with Fighting game player Christopher ‘NYChrisG’ Gonzalez over racist comments he had made three years earlier on Facebook. NYChrisG, who won EVO 2016’s Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 tournament, was 26 years old when he made those comments.

“After investigation, it was evident that Chris’ statements, though made in 2017, continue to have real, harmful impact in our community,” Evil Geniuses wrote at the time.

One month later, Evil Geniuses CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson told The Washington Post that the organization wanted “the culture of a player” to reflect that of the company. She added that Evil Geniuses were reviewing every player and member of staff to “ensure our actions live up to our words.”

Who is HexT?

HexT burst onto North America’s tier-two scene in 2019 as part of RBG eSports, playing his first season in the ESEA Premier league in August 2020.

In June 2022, his Carpe Diem team was picked up by Evil Geniuses as part of the Blueprint project, becoming known as “EG Black”. Three months later, he was promoted to the main team as part of an overhaul of the squad.

HexT is currently in Europe with Evil Geniuses’ team, who crashed out of IEM Katowice in 21st-24th place following losses to fnatic and Sprout in the Play-In stage. Later this month, the team will attend ESL Pro League Season 17, in Malta.

Dexerto has reached out to Evil Geniuses for comment.