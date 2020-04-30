Ex-OpTic & EG CSGO coach ImAPet set to join 100 Thieves

It appears that 100 Thieves have found a new coach for their CS:GO team by reportedly signing Chet ‘ImAPet’ Singh weeks after the NA mind departed Evil Geniuses.

First reported by DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘Dekay’ Lewis, ImAPet will replace Aleksandar ‘kassad’ Trifunović, who abruptly left the 100T org on April 28. The Serbian coach and 100T had mutually parted ways, paving a road for the Top 10 CSGO team to add a major piece for their roster.

ImAPet has been the silent commander behind Evil Geniuses, the core of which formerly played under the NRG banner. Now he’ll be tasked with leading a 100T team that’s already proven to be among the heavy-hitters in the scene, with much to the credit of their previous coach.

With a roster consisting of Australians Aaron ‘AZR’ Ward (27), Justin ‘jks’ Savage (24), Jay ‘Liazz’ Tregillgas (22), Sean ‘Gratisfaction’ Kaiwai (24), and lone Norwegian Joakim ‘jkaem’ Myrbostad (26), ImAPet will be among the youngest on the team.

But the 23-year-old commands a veteran presence with how much he’s accomplished in his short four-year career behind the scenes on a CSGO team.

From the time he took over as the head coach of Counter Logic Gaming and the brief time he was on OpTic Gaming, ImAPet’s teams have almost consistently been in the discussion of formidable competitive factions.

But it wasn’t until he was paired with NA superstars Vincent ‘Brehze’ Cayonte and later ‘Tarik’ Celik on NRG, where the coach was really able to turn theory into meaningful results.

After completing the roster of what is now Evil Geniuses, ImAPet’s tamed resolve led the team to a two-week stint as the top-ranked team in the world, beating out the likes of a resurgent Fnatic, Astralis, and even NA powerhouse rivals Team Liquid.

Some of the first signs of the coach's prowess came to light in 2018 after NRG took the top spot at Intel Extreme Masters Season XIII Shanghai, in a time when they had yet to acquire crucial weapons like Tarik and Peter ‘stanislaw’ Jarguz.

That would only be a precursor to his success as a head coach that includes first-place finishes with EG at ESL One New York 2019 and StarSeries & i-League CS:GO Season 8.

With a new era of CSGO stars quickly taking hold of the competitive landscape, ImAPet is in a unique position to have a great blend of emerging talent and established veterans to elevate 100 Thieves even further.