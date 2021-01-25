Ex-GODSENT CSGO roster picked up by FunPlus Phoenix

The former GODSENT CS:GO roster has been picked up by FPX, alongside their coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg.

FPX re-enter CSGO after Heroic acquired their old roster

Legendary Counter-Strike player ‘Devilwalk’ will coach

Fifth player still to be announced

GODSENT were once a household name for CS:GO fans, but their merge with Red Reserve spelt disaster for the former CS:GO titans.

Dropping a roster that had once been insanely dominant in the field, a whole host of talented players (alongside coach Devilwalk) were left orgless.

This is no longer the case, however, as the once iconic roster has been signed by Chinese esports giants, FunPlus PhoeniX, and are back in business.

Proud to be Phoenix. Presenting our new CS:GO roster — 🇸🇪 Jonatan "Devilwalk" Lundberg (Coach)

🇲🇪 Pavle "maden" Boskovic

🇩🇰 Asger "farlig" Jensen

🇫🇮 Jesse "zehN" Linjala

🇸🇰 Martin "STYKO" Styk Stay tuned for the last piece of the puzzle LET'S ROCK IT#FPX #FPXCSGO pic.twitter.com/Bh3mlqKMF3 — FPX (@FPX_Esports) January 25, 2021

What next for FPX?

Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk has always been one of CS:GO’s most notable faces, so this move certainly relights some of the hype around the young Slovak’s return with his teammates.

The roster are yet to announce their fifth player, so all eyes are on STYKO and co. to see who they’ll welcome into the fold.

