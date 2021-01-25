Logo
Ex-GODSENT CSGO roster picked up by FunPlus Phoenix

Published: 25/Jan/2021 16:08

by Lauren Bergin
FPX sign ex-GODSENT CSGO Roster
Twitter: FunPlus Phoenix

The former GODSENT CS:GO roster has been picked up by FPX, alongside their coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg. 

  • FPX re-enter CSGO after Heroic acquired their old roster
  • Legendary Counter-Strike player ‘Devilwalk’ will coach
  • Fifth player still to be announced

GODSENT were once a household name for CS:GO fans, but their merge with Red Reserve spelt disaster for the former CS:GO titans.

Dropping a roster that had once been insanely dominant in the field, a whole host of talented players (alongside coach Devilwalk) were left orgless.

This is no longer the case, however, as the once iconic roster has been signed by Chinese esports giants, FunPlus PhoeniX, and are back in business.

What next for FPX?

Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk has always been one of CS:GO’s most notable faces, so this move certainly relights some of the hype around the young Slovak’s return with his teammates.

The roster are yet to announce their fifth player, so all eyes are on STYKO and co. to see who they’ll welcome into the fold.

FPX CSGO Roster

Player  Former Team Position
Pavle ‘maden’ Boskovic GODSENT Rifler (Lurker/Support)
Asger ‘farlig’ Jensen GODSENT Rifler (Support)
Jesse ‘zehN’ Linjala GODSENT Rifler (Fragger) / AWPer
Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk GODSENT AWPer
TBA TBA TBA
Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg GODSENT Coach
Jks has been awful for Complexity | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Global Finals

Published: 25/Jan/2021 10:33

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Time for JKS to go? Richard Lewis CSGO

BLAST CompLexity
It’s day 3 of the BLAST Premier Global Finals, and the event continues to twist and turn, showcasing a multitude of surprises within its teams and players.

Richard Lewis reacts to Justin ‘jks’ Savage’s recent performances with Complexity after they were knocked out of BLAST Global Finals, even expressing his shock that Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev stand-in Jakob ‘JUGi’ Hansen was out-fragging the Australian.

He also sits down to analyze the stats behind jks’s last 40 maps, stating that his showings aren’t good enough for someone playing at the highest level. Is there a way back for jks at Complexity? Richard isn’t sure.

Complexity has a lot of problems right now, further amplified by the unfortunate emergency surgery of poizon that has led to a shake-up in the dynamics of the team’s performances in tournaments. Initially, there was a lot of hope for jks joining the team, especially with Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter previously leaving play.

Prior to day 3’s matches, though, it appeared as if the pick up could have been an upgrade with the addition of the Danish star, but the team, and especially jks’ performance, left much to be desired.

According to Richard, he might very well be one of the most well-played pros within the scene currently, and at 25 years old, the experienced star player should have fit right in with the dynamic of the team. However, having played 40 maps with around only 16 positive scores for the player, something has got to give.

With rumors of Australian team EXTREMUM picking up the star instead, and jks’ demeanor looking as if everyone knows the fit isn’t working, 2021 may continue to keep redefining the Counter-Strike scene.

For all CS:GO news and event information, make sure to head over to our dedicated hub.