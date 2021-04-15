EG Tarik replaced by MICHU after CSGO star quits active roster - Dexerto

CSGO star ‘Tarik’ Celik has stepped down from the Evil Geniuses roster and will be replaced by Michał ‘MICHU’ Müller effective immediately.

Tarik moves to content creation while “exploring the next steps.”

EG MICHU will debut at Funspark ULTI 2020.

Tarik has previously joked about switching to Valorant.

Tarik steps down from EG

Tarik, 25, has stepped down from the Evil Geniuses CSGO roster in light of the team’s form. He said he was “unhappy” with EG’s results and is benching himself due to differences in how the team should be run.

Read more: Bubzkji replaces Xyp9x on Astralis CSGO roster

“Ultimately, I had a different approach to our issues however the team didn’t agree with my views,” he said. “I respect their decision but came to the conclusion that I shouldn’t be apart of a project which I had lost faith in.”

Advertisement

As an integral part to our ongoing presence in CS:GO, @tarik is transitioning to focus on streaming and content creation. We are excited to support and work with him while exploring the next steps in his career. pic.twitter.com/shNsEMkEJI — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) April 15, 2021

The former ELEAGUE Boston 2018 Major Champion will now be replaced by MICHU, who once played for teams like Envy, Virtus.Pro, and more.

Evil Geniuses CSGO roster