 EG Tarik replaced by MICHU after CSGO star quits active roster - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

EG Tarik replaced by MICHU after CSGO star quits active roster

Published: 15/Apr/2021 21:52

by Alan Bernal
tarik csgo steps down evil geniuses
StarLadder

Share

Evil Geniuses Tarik

CSGO star ‘Tarik’ Celik has stepped down from the Evil Geniuses roster and will be replaced by Michał ‘MICHU’ Müller effective immediately.

  • Tarik moves to content creation while “exploring the next steps.”
  • EG MICHU will debut at Funspark ULTI 2020.
  • Tarik has previously joked about switching to Valorant.

Tarik steps down from EG

Tarik, 25, has stepped down from the Evil Geniuses CSGO roster in light of the team’s form. He said he was “unhappy” with EG’s results and is benching himself due to differences in how the team should be run.

“Ultimately, I had a different approach to our issues however the team didn’t agree with my views,” he said. “I respect their decision but came to the conclusion that I shouldn’t be apart of a project which I had lost faith in.”

Advertisement

The former ELEAGUE Boston 2018 Major Champion will now be replaced by MICHU, who once played for teams like Envy, Virtus.Pro, and more.

Evil Geniuses CSGO roster

Player  Former Team Role
Vincent ‘Brehze‘ Cayonte NRG Esports Lurker
Tsvetelin ‘CeRq‘ Dimitrov NRG Esports AWP
Peter ‘stanislaw‘ Jarguz NRG Esports IGL
Owen ‘oBo‘ Schlatter Complexity Rifler
Michał ‘MICHU‘ Müller Team Envy Entry
Advertisement
Advertisement