Evil Geniuses CEO apologizes as CSGO team crashes out of another event

On Twitter, Nicole LaPointe Jameson wrote that the organization is “committed to making changes to improve” the CS:GO team’s results.

Evil Geniuses’ disastrous campaign hit another low on Wednesday, April 27, as the team crashed out of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown in the first round of the tournament following a 0-2 defeat to Brazilian side GODSENT.

It wasn’t the most surprising defeat that this EG roster has suffered, but it definitely stung as it left the team out of the running for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, one of the few international tournaments of the season for which they could still qualify.

EG, who had failed to qualify for PGL Major Antwerp and IEM Dallas earlier in April, have no avenue left to qualify for IEM Cologne, not even through ESL’s World Ranking, in which they are currently ranked 30th.

EG CEO apologizes to fans

After seeing the CS:GO team eliminated from yet another tournament in disappointing fashion, Nicole LaPointe Jameson made it clear that the organization will not stand idly by.

“Disappointing finish in CS:GO today,” she wrote. “I’m sorry to all the fans.

“We are not complacent with these results and are committed to making changes to improve!”

Evil Geniuses’ current roster was assembled in January, when the organization signed Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip, William ‘RUSH’ Wierzba, and Timothy ‘⁠autimatic⁠’ Ta — bringing back the core of the Cloud9 team that won ELEAGUE Major Boston in 2018. The trio was paired with Vincent ‘Brehze’ Cayonte and Tsvetelin ‘CeRq’ Dimitrov, two players who have struggled for form in the last two years.

On Twitter, RUSH admitted that the team’s continued struggles were “unacceptable”.

“It’s been four months with this squad and we haven’t accomplished anything and have improved very little,” he wrote.

The issues experienced by EG’s underperforming CS:GO roster stand in contrast to the success enjoyed by the organization’s League of Legends team, featuring a mixture of young players and veterans.

The team won on April 24 its first-ever LCS title after a 3-0 rout of 100 Thieves in the final, qualifying for the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) in Busan, South Korea.